Funeral held for former N. Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Loved ones gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Eddie Driggers, the former North Charleston Police Chief from 2013 until 2018.

Driggers passed away on June 24 at the age of 70.

The crowd, filled with his loved ones, colleagues and community members, held up his name in a service filled with prayer and song.

Al Cannon, former Charleston County Sheriff, and Guy Van Horn, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, spoke highlighting some of his most key characteristics.

“I could call on that man right there [points to photo of Driggers], and he would be where I needed him to be, even if that meant losing his life,” Cannon says. “We’ll bury the extraordinary person here who has touched untold numbers of people.”

Driggers took the leadership role with the North Charleston Police Department with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.

Van Horn says Driggers was a rare type of person who connected with everyone.

“Eddie Driggers loved us. He cared for us. He laughed with us. He cried with us. He led us, served us,” Van horn says. “He agreed with us. He encouraged us. He married us, and he buried us.”

A Facebook post from North Charleston Police called him “a fixture in the local law enforcement community” for his entire career.

“He is laughing, he’s smiling, and as Eddie said, ‘do you know you are loved today?’” Cannon says.

Prior to taking a leadership role in North Charleston, he served as a chaplain with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

“He made each of us better. He saw us, Eddie Drigger saw us,” Van Horn says.

