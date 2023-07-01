North Charleston residents share concerns after chemical spill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston community is pushing for better communication after a small amount of phosphorous was released into the air from a nearby chemical plant last week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said around 10 pounds of the toxic chemical, phosphorus, was released from a clogged pipe at the chemical plant Lanxess on June 21.

Health officials say the incident was short in duration, based on airport data, wind at the time of the release was from the southeast at 14 mph and remained that way for about two hours, according to DHEC.

The department of health adds that because the incident was short in duration and has been corrected, they didn’t expect there to be any impact on residents who live nearby or to the environment.

The plant, located at 2141 King St. Extension, is just down the road from the historic Rosemont neighborhood.

Alarms were sounded to alert nearby homeowners of the chemical spill, but community members say the plant never communicated with them why they were sounded in the first place.

In response to the incident, Rep. Wendell Gilliard held a community meeting for residents to ask Lanxess representatives and DHEC officials questions on Friday.

“Everyone should know that ‘Hello, we have a phosphate spill, and you need to stay in your house,’” Rosemont Neighborhood Council President Nancy Button said. “We got a lot of children playing in the summertime and they’re out of school; everybody needs to know what’s going on.”

Other community members expressed concerns regarding the air quality and safety of their health living near the plant, including Button, who grew up in the neighborhood and has lived in the Rosemont neighborhood for 70 years.

“It’s very concerning. As we just learned in this meeting, this factory could cause severe harm or even death,” Tyler Dugas, who has lived in the community for four years, said. “It’s the fact that I have to go to home every night and go to bed with this fear that something could happen there.”

“I know a lot of people in this community that have died from cancer, from that smell,” Button added.

Rep. Gilliard hosted the meeting after working at the plant back in the 90s, when a fatal explosion killed nine employees, including his best friend.

“I want them to do more quality testing. I want them to let the company know what they’re doing is wrong,” Gilliard said. “I want them to hold them responsible as to report to the residents in this community.”

Since 2018, multiple chemical spills have been reported at the plant. Another phosphorous leak in 2019 forced residents to shelter-in-place and briefly shut down I-26 after a fire combined with the leak, created a large plume of smoke.

“With the incidents keep happening, it’s concerning that they’re not taking any measures to actually mitigate or fix the problems that are happening,” Dugas said.

Two PurpleAir air quality monitors are located in the neighborhood near the plant.

As of Friday, the average of one monitor is 167, with PurpleAir saying some members of the general public may experience health effects with 24 hours of exposure. Also adding that members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

In a Friday press release, Michael Mackin, Laxness Corporate Communications, said in part:

While we are all grateful that the incident did not cause any injuries or environmental harm, we recognize the need to do better and will continuously work towards improving our site protocols. We firmly believe that all industrial accidents are avoidable, and we strive for zero incidents or accidents at all of our sites.

Representatives with Laxness also added at the meeting that they are working to create a better communication process with the nearby community.

“The solution is fixing why the problems are actually happening,” Dugas says. “I’m walking away from this meeting, honestly, with more questions and no answers.”

DHEC officials said they are working to provide a summary of incidents from the location over the past five years.

