Report: Khris Middleton re-signs with Bucks for 3-years, $102 million

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Khris Middleton isn’t going anywhere.

ESPN is reporting the Bucks forward has agreed to a new 3-year contract with Milwaukee worth $102 million.

The Porter-Gaud alum became a free agent earlier this month when he declined his player option for the upcoming season that would have been worth more than $40 million.

Middleton has been with the Bucks for 10 of his 11 years in the NBA. The Lowcountry native has been an all-star 3 times and helped Milwaukee win a championship in 2021.

For his career, Middleton has averaged 17 points per game with almost 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game as well.

Coming off an injury plagued season, Middleton reportedly had offseason surgery on his wrist but should be ready to go for the upcoming year.

He’s scheduled to hold his annual kids basketball camp at his alma mater in early August.

