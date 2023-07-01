SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered

The crack was found in a support beam.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on the rollercoaster Fury 325 at Carowinds. In the video, the crack appears to shift as a car full of riders comes around the curve.

Park officials issued a statement saying, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” the statement said in part.

They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” the statement said.

According to the park’s website, Fury 325 is the longest steel coaster in North America.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says
Surveillance video captured the images on Woodland Shores Road early on June 21.
Officials look to identify vehicles of interest after woman found injured on road
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation
William Lloyd Hepburn, 23, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual...
Affidavit: Convicted sex offender charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash in Berkeley Co.
The shelter says a gray and white pit bull-mix, less than 1-year-old, was abandoned on Hampton...
Charleston Animal Society offers $5K reward in suspected animal cruelty case
Most recent data shows a trend towards a record-breaking number of traffic deaths in the...
Tri-County trending toward record number of traffic deaths