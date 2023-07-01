SC Lottery
SCHP: 1 dead in motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley...
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Friday night.

The crash happened on SC Highway 311 in the town of Cross around 8:45 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was traveling east on SC Highway 311 when they went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim. The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

