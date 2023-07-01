SCHP: 1 dead in motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Friday night.
The crash happened on SC Highway 311 in the town of Cross around 8:45 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was traveling east on SC Highway 311 when they went off the right side of the road into a ditch.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The coroner’s office has not identified the victim. The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.
