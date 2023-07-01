State to pay over $400K to two Colleton Co. residents after 2018 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly five years after a vehicle with two people inside was run off the road during a collision in Colleton County, they’re receiving a significant payout from the state.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit suing the person behind the wheel and Colleton County.

The suit states Herman White was driving a Colleton County vehicle when the crash occurred on August 30, 2018.

The lawsuit claims that both White and the county were negligent in the incident.

According to the suit, White was traveling on Jacksboro Road when he failed to yield the right of way and stop at a stop sign onto State Road 40 where Wille and Sylvia Powell were traveling.

White struck the Powell’s vehicle at 45 miles per hour, which led them to lose control, run off the road into a ditch, and they were left with serious injuries, the lawsuit states.

It claims the passengers’ injuries are a direct result of White’s failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle he was operating, failure to properly apply his brakes, failure to yield the right of way and stop for the stop sign and more.

As far as Colleton County’s involvement in this, the suit says the county failed to properly train and supervise its employees, and that they trusted a driver in one of their vehicles who they knew or should have known was not fit to properly operate it and posed a hazard to the public.

The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund paid out over $406,506.67.

The suit says the plaintiff’s damages included personal injuries, medical expenses, property damage and more.

