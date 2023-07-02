SC Lottery
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating

Credit: Beth Goff
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A plane crash in the North Myrtle Beach area is now under investigation, according to authorities.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at around 11 a.m. The crash involved a single-engine Piper PA-32 with four people on board.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department later confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. Another person was taken to a hospital.

He added that the plane was “engulfed in flames” when first responders first arrived at the scene.

Wilkinson also said the area of Pete Dye Drive near where the crash happened will be shut down for possibly a couple of days.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Photos and videos sent to WMBF News from the scene showed smoke towering over the scene of the crash seen from the Intracoastal Waterway near Barefoot Landing and Barefoot Resort.

A WMBF News crew is at the scene and is gathering more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

