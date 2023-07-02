CofC’s Larson Signs with SC Lusitania in Portugal

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Recent College of Charleston men’s basketball graduate Ryan Larson has signed a professional contract with SC Lusitania in Portugal. The team is based in Angra do Heroismo, Azores, Portugal and competes in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol.

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be playing for SC Lusitania in Portugal next year. Can’t wait for this next step in my basketball career,” said Larson. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team, creating relationships with new people, experiencing a new culture, and the opportunity to grow and compete at the professional level.”

Larson was the floor general who helped lead the Cougars through the program’s historic 31-4 season including a CAA Championship and a trip to March Madness. He was named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award and the CAA Tournament MVP while earning a spot on the All-CAA third team. The point guard from Minnesota ranked fifth in the CAA with 4.2 assists per game and third in assist to turnover while starting every game for the Cougars this season.

“Charleston basketball has helped me remember the love that I have for this game and shown me how special winning a championship can be with great teammates. Coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have helped me take my game to a new level and challenged me to be a better person everyday. Charleston basketball and the Charleston community will always be family.”

