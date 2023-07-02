SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC’s Larson Signs with SC Lusitania in Portugal

CofC's Ryan Larson named Co-CAA Player of the Week on Monday
CofC's Ryan Larson named Co-CAA Player of the Week on Monday(CofC Athletics)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Recent College of Charleston men’s basketball graduate Ryan Larson has signed a professional contract with SC Lusitania in Portugal. The team is based in Angra do Heroismo, Azores, Portugal and competes in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol.

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be playing for SC Lusitania in Portugal next year. Can’t wait for this next step in my basketball career,” said Larson. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team, creating relationships with new people, experiencing a new culture, and the opportunity to grow and compete at the professional level.”

Larson was the floor general who helped lead the Cougars through the program’s historic 31-4 season including a CAA Championship and a trip to March Madness. He was named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award and the CAA Tournament MVP while earning a spot on the All-CAA third team. The point guard from Minnesota ranked fifth in the CAA with 4.2 assists per game and third in assist to turnover while starting every game for the Cougars this season.

“Charleston basketball has helped me remember the love that I have for this game and shown me how special winning a championship can be with great teammates. Coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have helped me take my game to a new level and challenged me to be a better person everyday. Charleston basketball and the Charleston community will always be family.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run against a pedestrian Saturday
Charleston Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on King Street Ext
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
The Isle of Palms Police Department says several roads are blocked as the result of a crash...
1 injured in crash involving golf cart on Isle of Palms
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Gamecocks Announce Hiring of Assistant Coach Joey Holcomb
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Late Rally Not Enough as Pelicans Fly By RiverDogs 6-3
Several students and community members in the Charleston area said they were deeply...
Students, community react to Supreme Court’s ruling on loan forgiveness plan
VIDEO: Battery's Fidel Barajas making big impact at 17