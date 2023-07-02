FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Inland counties in the Lowcountry are under a heat advisory Sunday with excessive heat expected through the July 4 holiday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Berkeley, Williamsburg, and inland Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Georgetown Counties from noon through 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, could reach up to 110 degrees in those counties.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said Charleston County and coastal Berkeley and Georgetown Counties could see heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees.

“So wherever you are, take precautions today if you will be outdoors for a prolonged period of time,” Holtzman said. “This continues Monday and also on the Fourth of July.”

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the areas in orange, from 12 pm this afternoon though 8 pm this evening. Factoring in the humidity with highs in the mid to upper 90s, it will feel like it's around 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sA9bnHyJWu — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) July 2, 2023

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said with temperatures already high, the humidity will take an extra toll on the body and said those who will be outside need to be taking more frequent breaks from the heat and make sure they are staying hydrated.

Those who will be outside or who are susceptible to heat-related illness should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is a medical emergency: call 911.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days because of the danger of excessive heat and the accompanying risk of heat-related illnesses.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.