Health officials warn heat, holiday may increase risk for hot car deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have introduced a new tactic to work toward reducing the risk of hot car deaths and dangers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control warns recent upticks in heat indexes and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday could increase the chance of an emergency.

“This is the most dangerous time because we are experiencing such extreme heat,” DHEC Program Coordinator and Director to Safe Kids South Carolina Kevin Poore said. “The same thing is true on a holiday weekend. This is kind of an unusual time with people going on vacation, doing other things. So the fact you are out of your day-to-day routine can potentially increase the risk.”

“Look Before You Lock” materials are reminders that come in the form of bracelets, keychains or printable flyers.

The goal is to make sure a family member is never left behind in a car for too long.

According to DHEC, it only takes 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 20 degrees.

They also claim body temperatures rise in children three to five times faster than adults, making them more vulnerable.

Poore adds it may not seem like it, but hot car deaths are more common than you would think.

A report from the National Safety Council says 22 hot car deaths recorded in South Carolina since 1998 were linked to three circumstances:

parents or caregivers forget a child in a vehicle

a child gains access to the unlocked vehicle

someone knowingly had a child harnessed or locked in the vehicle

Poore says it could happen to anyone and is most common when caregivers fall out of their regular routines.

“There’s a big misconception out there that, you know, I don’t have to worry about this as an issue because this would only happen to some negligent awful parent,” Poore said. “The only thing that attitude does is help cause the next one, frankly.”

Officials encourage parents and guardians to remember the acronym ACT in reducing the chance of a hot car emergency:

Avoid Heatstroke: Avoid heatstroke–related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.

Create Reminders: Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or, place and secure your phone, briefcase, or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child. Wear the Look Before You Lock bracelet to have a visual reminder the child is locked in a car seat.

Take Action: If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

DHEC will be mailing the wearable materials out for free to anyone who requests them by emailing injury@dhec.sc.gov, while supplies last.

