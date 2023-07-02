Late Rally Not Enough as Pelicans Fly By RiverDogs 6-3

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs dropped their third game of the week to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by a 6-3 score on Saturday at Pelicans Ballpark. The RiverDogs scored three runs in the eighth inning, but it was too little, too late to erase a large deficit. Myrtle Beach guaranteed at worst a series split with the victory.

Myrtle Beach (4-3, 43-29) enjoyed a quick start to the contest, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ismael Mena drove the first pitch of the night from Marcus Johnson into the left center gap for a triple. Johnson kept him at third by getting Cristian Hernandez to bounce out to short. He also induced Jefferson Rojas into a tapper back to the mound but threw errantly toward third, where Mena was caught off the bag, allowing the first run to score. Juan More added a sacrifice fly to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans took a larger advantage with three runs in the fifth. Miguel Pabon opened the frame with a base hit and was replaced on base by Mena who grounded into a fielder’s choice. Hernandez singled with Mena on the move, allowing the runner to scoot into third base and Hernandez to advance to second on the throw from the outfield. Rojas doubled the lead with a rocket through the middle of the drawn in defense to make it 4-0. Before the inning concluded, Mora added an RBI single to add to the lead.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the sixth. Johnson allowed a two-out single before departing the game. Jackson Lancaster entered from the bullpen to make his RiverDogs debut and walked the first three batters he faced to force in a run. Johnson took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits.

The only offense for the RiverDogs (3-4, 30-43) came in the eighth inning. The first four batters of the frame reached safely against right-hander Scarlyn Lebron. Christopher Barete worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on Oneill Manzueta’s base hit. Julio Meza followed with a double down the left field line to break up the shutout bid. Chandler Simpson added an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 6-2 and a wild pitch from Lebron tacked on the final run of the game.

Jeff Hakanson worked 2.0 scoreless innings as the final relief pitcher for the RiverDogs with three strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach received two hits from both Mora and Pabon as they outhit the RiverDogs by a 9-5 margin. Simpson had two hits for the RiverDogs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

The holiday weekend continues with the fifth game of the series on Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jake Christianson (2-0, 3.70) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. The Pelicans will call on LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 3.10).

