Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after an early-morning shooting and standoff with deputies in the Sampit area of Georgetown County Sunday.

Michael White was arrested without incident outside of a house on Ernestine Drive after a brief standoff with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

Deputies were called to the area of Gasque Street and Ernestine Drive for reports of a shooting around 3:50 a.m., Lesley said.

On arrival, they discovered a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

