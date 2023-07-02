SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a burglary suspect by Dorchester County deputies Saturday night.

Deputies received a call of a burglary in process around 11:40 p.m. at the Sonny’s Marathon gas station on Boone Hill Road, according to sheriff spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson.

On arrival, they noticed a broken front window and one suspect inside the store, Carson said.

The suspect was shot by deputies around 11:45 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

SLED has been called in and is handling the investigation.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

