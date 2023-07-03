SC Lottery
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy

A Texas man who lost his sight while studying at the Naval Academy persevered and completed his degree. (Source: KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas man who lost his sight while studying at the Naval Academy persevered and completed his degree, becoming the first blind graduate of the academy.

Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.

“It wasn’t a big deal to me, because, like, when one of your eyes still works, then you can essentially do everything fine. It’s just when I close my right eye, I would notice some things weren’t really there,” Destarac said.

After genetic testing, it was confirmed that Destarac has Leber hereditary optic neuropathy. A relative on his mother’s side has the same condition.

“They essentially said for the next three months after August, I was going to be losing my central vision in my right eye, which essentially meant I was going to be legally blind,” Destarac said. “It was a little difficult for sure, especially in the military because they’ve never seen something like that before.”

His mother, Aida Destarac, said learning of her son’s diagnosis was a hard time for the family.

“It was very, very difficult, really the most difficult time of our lives. I just wish that it could have happened for me, but we decided to pray, hope and not worry,” his mother said.

Through perseverance, Alberto Destarac focused on his coursework and proved he could stay in the academy despite his condition.

“I honed in on what really mattered and really turned things around, which was really cool for everyone to see,” he said.

Alberto Destarac will not be serving in the military, but he accomplished his goal to receive his degree in May, becoming what he believes is the first blind Naval Academy graduate.

“He has inspired us,” his mother said. “He has inspired so many. My wish as a mother is to continue seeing him with the faith that he has and the happiness that makes him what Alberto is.”

Alberto Destarac is crediting his support system with helping him graduate the academy.

“I definitely wouldn’t be here without all my friends and family and support. It definitely means so much. It could be seen as a lonely process at times, but you just know, like, that everyone’s there,” he said.

After graduating from the Naval Academy, Alberto Destarac plans to apply to law school later this year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

