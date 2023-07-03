SC Lottery
Boy injured after dog attack in Colleton Co., firefighters say

Firefighters say a toddler was severely injured after being attacked by several dogs in Colleton County.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a toddler was severely injured after being attacked by several dogs in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Riva Ridge Lane near Ions Cross Crossroads Sunday for a 2-year-old boy who was “mauled by several pit bulls.”

Witnesses said the dogs entered the yard and attacked the child.

Firefighters said the boy had multiple cuts.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to a children’s trauma center.

