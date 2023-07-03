SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. sheriff to update investigation after 6 found dead in house fire

Man arrested in connection with incident appears in bond court
A Colleton County man charged with attempted murder is expected in bond court Monday.
A Colleton County man charged with attempted murder is expected in bond court Monday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is set to provide an update on an investigation after six people were found dead in a house fire in the Green Pond community on Sunday.

The news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, is a joint conference with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office “regarding the tragic events that took place on Folly Creek Lane.”

Deputies responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered six people dead. A seventh person was transported by CARE flight to an area hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Deputies announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Manigo on attempted murder charges in connection with the surviving victim.

Mangio was due in court Monday for a bond hearing on the attempted murder charge. A booking photo for Manigo was not available as of Monday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said responding firefighters discovered a portion of the roof on the home had already collapsed.

Fire could be seen from the remaining roof and windows in the home, McRoy said.

“During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home,” McRoy said. “All six were deceased.”

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges for Manigo could come after the identification of the victims and autopsy results.

Manigo’s bond hearing is scheduled between 3 - 5 p.m. at the Colleton County Courthouse.

The Colleton County coroner has not yet released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a...
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police investigating Sunday night homicide
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the Sunday night death of a man as a...
N. Charleston Police investigating Sunday night homicide