SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on King Street Ext.

Wilburn Clarence Sims, 55, of Charleston, died at the scene when he was hit by a vehicle on the...
Wilburn Clarence Sims, 55, of Charleston, died at the scene when he was hit by a vehicle on the King Street Extension at Discher Street.(Live5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday morning.

Wilburn Clarence Sims, 55, of Charleston, died at the scene when he was hit by a vehicle on the King Street Extension at Discher Street.

Police were notified of the crash around 7:22 a.m., according to Sgt. Bryant Marcell.

Investigators believe that a silver sedan was involved in the collision. Police say the vehicle will have front-passenger side damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084 or contact CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a...
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police investigating Sunday night homicide
VIDEO: North Charleston Police charge man in sexual assault of underage girl