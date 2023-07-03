Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on King Street Ext.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday morning.

Wilburn Clarence Sims, 55, of Charleston, died at the scene when he was hit by a vehicle on the King Street Extension at Discher Street.

Police were notified of the crash around 7:22 a.m., according to Sgt. Bryant Marcell.

Investigators believe that a silver sedan was involved in the collision. Police say the vehicle will have front-passenger side damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084 or contact CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

