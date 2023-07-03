Entrance ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopens after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the on-ramp to the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown has reopened after a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The crash, reported before 8:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Crosstown, sent one person to an area hospital for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

As of shortly after 9 a.m., the left lane of the entrance ramp had reopened. Charleston Police said on Twitter shortly after 9:15 a.m. that both lanes had reopened.

The crash blocked the entrance ramp onto the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown. (SCDOT)

