Entrance ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopens after crash

The crash, which was reported before 8:30 a.m., blocked the entrance ramp to the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown and sent one person to the hospital.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the on-ramp to the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown has reopened after a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The crash, reported before 8:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Crosstown, sent one person to an area hospital for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

As of shortly after 9 a.m., the left lane of the entrance ramp had reopened. Charleston Police said on Twitter shortly after 9:15 a.m. that both lanes had reopened.

The crash blocked the entrance ramp onto the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown.
The crash blocked the entrance ramp onto the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown.(SCDOT)

