Entrance ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopens after crash
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the on-ramp to the Ravenel Bridge from the Crosstown has reopened after a crash involving an overturned vehicle.
The crash, reported before 8:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Crosstown, sent one person to an area hospital for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
As of shortly after 9 a.m., the left lane of the entrance ramp had reopened. Charleston Police said on Twitter shortly after 9:15 a.m. that both lanes had reopened.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.