FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues through the 4th of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the combination of heat and humidity has led to another day of Heat Advisories in effect for the Lowcountry. The Heat Advisory will run through 7 pm today. Stay cool! Stay hydrated! Temperatures for the rest of the afternoon will be in the mid 90s inland with upper 80s at the beach. When combining the heat with humidity, heat index values will be between 105 to 110° this afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms over the next couple days. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Be ready to move indoors!

The heat and humidity will continue for the 4th of July with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most inland areas. Be prepared to briefly move your 4th plans inside if storms pop up nearby! Any storms tomorrow could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The chance of storms will continue to increase on Wednesday into the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95, Low 78.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93, Low 75.

