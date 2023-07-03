FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect again today! Heat index near 110° this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as the combination of heat and humidity has led to another day of Heat Advisories in effect for the Lowcountry. The Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon and will run through 7 pm today. Stay cool! Stay hydrated! High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland with upper 80s at the beach. When combining the heat with humidity, heat index values are expected to reach 105 to 110° this afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms over the next couple days. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Be ready to move indoors!

We expect more heat and humidity for the 4th of July with highs in the upper 90s for most inland areas. Be prepared to briefly move your 4th plans inside if storms pop up nearby! Any storms tomorrow could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The chance of storms will continue to increase on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.