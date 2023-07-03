Former SC Rep. Murray lays out priorities as new Hollywood mayor

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina State Rep. Chardale Murray has been elected and sworn in as the Town of Hollywood’s newest mayor and says there’s three main priorities she will look to address.

Murray said Monday that expanding the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, making the roadways safer and expanding high-speed internet access will be a key focus during her first four years.

She defeated incumbent John Dunmeyer III and Althea Salters during last month’s election with a total of 470 votes.

She said some of the town’s 5,300 people use wells to get their water, while others struggle with slow internet speeds. Murray believes the connections she made while serving in Columbia may help bring more funding to the rural town to address these issues.

Regarding growth, Murray said more business needs to be brought in to keep up with the hundreds of more houses that are scheduled to be built in the next four years.

“It’s already getting – the traffic is congested already when you pass Bees Ferry Road,” she said. “I feel that we need to focus now on more commercial, so that people who live in the community can stay right in the community.”

When asked if Murray sees herself as mayor for the long-term after losing her seat in the Statehouse last year, she said she wants to serve two terms before stepping away to make way for a new mayor.

