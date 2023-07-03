SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former SC Rep. Murray lays out priorities as new Hollywood mayor

Chardale Murray said expanding the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, making the roadways...
Chardale Murray said expanding the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, making the roadways safer and expanding high-speed internet access will be a key focus during her first four years.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina State Rep. Chardale Murray has been elected and sworn in as the Town of Hollywood’s newest mayor and says there’s three main priorities she will look to address.

Murray said Monday that expanding the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, making the roadways safer and expanding high-speed internet access will be a key focus during her first four years.

She defeated incumbent John Dunmeyer III and Althea Salters during last month’s election with a total of 470 votes.

She said some of the town’s 5,300 people use wells to get their water, while others struggle with slow internet speeds. Murray believes the connections she made while serving in Columbia may help bring more funding to the rural town to address these issues.

Regarding growth, Murray said more business needs to be brought in to keep up with the hundreds of more houses that are scheduled to be built in the next four years.

“It’s already getting – the traffic is congested already when you pass Bees Ferry Road,” she said. “I feel that we need to focus now on more commercial, so that people who live in the community can stay right in the community.”

When asked if Murray sees herself as mayor for the long-term after losing her seat in the Statehouse last year, she said she wants to serve two terms before stepping away to make way for a new mayor.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a...
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester,...
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for Lowcountry counties for 2nd day in a row

Latest News

Dog suffering from an untreated skin disease and a cat with an untreated eye infection. Saint...
‘We need to solve the problem’: Animal shelters see rise of abuse cases
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
Wilburn Clarence Sims, 55, of Charleston, died at the scene when he was hit by a vehicle on the...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on King Street Ext.
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl