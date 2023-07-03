How to keep your loved ones safe this holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As this holiday weekend continues to be a dangerously hot one here in the Lowcountry, it is important to keep your loved ones safe, specifically pets and older adults.

With Sunday, Monday and July 4 being declared First Alert Weather days, your furry friends and the older adults in your life are the most at risk.

Regardless of where your older loved ones live, making sure they are equipped with proper air conditioning, fans and water is important in keeping them safe and healthy.

Communication is key.

South Carolina Rep. Wendell Gilliard created Project Cool Breeze to help preserve the lives of seniors 60 years or older, and says the organization has seniors’ calls calling in, requesting help.

“We beg everybody to please check on the elderly; it is so important,” Gilliard says. “We understand that, and when we’re talking about the elderly, we’re not just talking about people who own homes.”

With the hot temperatures come hot surfaces for pets outside, which would lead to burnt or injured paws.

Grass in direct sunlight runs 10 degrees warmer and concrete absorbs a significantly high amount of heat from the sun.

Charleston Animal Society Community Engagement Director Kay Hyman says giving your pets fresh, cold water daily is key to keeping animals hydrated in the sun.

“My number thing that I tell everyone is if you’re taking your dog somewhere with you and your destination does not include your dog going in with you, do not go because you never know what might happen,” Hyman says.

The Charleston Animal Society recommends testing the concrete with the back of your hand and if you can’t hold it there for seven seconds, it’s too hot for your pet.

“I highly recommend not going out with your dog between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on days like today [Sunday],” Hyman says. “Just don’t go out; it’s too hot for them.”

Fireworks can be distressing for animals due to their heightened sense of hearing and sensitivity to loud noises.

Hyman says the best way to keep your pet calm is to put them in their crate with the windows closed and the television on.

“Just remember that they [animals] hear 40 times better than we do,” she says. “Fireworks are like literal explosions for them; so be their best friend.”

