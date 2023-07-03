SC Lottery
Lowcountry partnership to help mothers experiencing postpartum depression

The support group’s goal is to give mothers a safe place to share concerns while educating them, so they feel comfortable in motherhood.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry business and nonprofit have joined forces in Mount Pleasant to create support for new moms who are experiencing depression or other issues.

Her Hive Society and the nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston have joined together to create the support group The Moms Hour.

The support group’s goal is to give mothers a safe place to share concerns while educating them, so they feel comfortable in motherhood. Mothers can expect to connect with other moms and ask questions.

They can drop in with or without their babies.

Other providers that fall under the Her Hive umbrella will also be present:

  • Baby Sadler, which focuses on the impact of sleep and feeding.
  • Rome Physical Therapy, which specializes in perinatal pelvic floor therapy.
  • Mastering Milestones, which focuses on the first year of development.

Postpartum Support Charleston will share community events and resources. Her Hive Society Co-Founder Hillary Sadler, who is a mother of four, says she wishes she had a support group like this during her first pregnancy.

“First-year postpartum for me for my first child was honestly, I just could not wait for it to be over. It just was really, really hard,” she said. “I struggled with postpartum anxiety and the internet was a big source of that anxiety. And so, this space with her hive, we’re hoping to keep moms off of the internet as far as looking for answers and we want them to come here and ask their questions.”

But moms aren’t the only parents welcome to attend. Fathers and grandparents can join.

Click here for more information and other resources.

The support group meets Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Her Hive Society and is free.

