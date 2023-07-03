Man arrested after fight at downtown Charleston bar, kicking at officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he kicked and spit at them when they responded to a fight at a downtown bar.

Angel Manuel Anchundia, 28, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, jail records show.

Charleston Police responded to the Dispensary just after 10:30 p.m. Friday where a bouncer was holding Anchundia back. The victim told officers they had been punched in the face.

Officers detained Anchundia after he tried to push past them multiple times in an attempt to reach the victim, the report states.

Anchundia then started to spit and attempted to kick officers while being placed in the patrol car, the report states.

Jail records show Anchundia was released on bond.

