Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Colleton County man has been charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman after six people were found dead following a house fire in the Green Pond community, authorities announced Monday.

Ryan Manigo appeared in front of a magistrate judge Monday afternoon who deferred his bond hearing to a circuit court judge because of the murder charges.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said the surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of Manigo and his vehicle.

The victim was treated for cuts and stab wounds before being airlifted to the hospital, Hill said.

A press release on Sunday stated the victim’s condition as critical. No update has been provided.

Hill said Manigo was the brother-in-law of 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and the father of 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, the two identified victims.

“These two victims were identified as being in the house and deceased by the witness from what was described as stab wounds,” Hill said.

Statements from some family members during Manigo’s bond hearing were sharp and scathing.

“I just wish you get the worst charges ever,” Demia Magwood said. “I wish they give you the death penalty because what you did brought death to us.”

Others questioned the motive behind the stabbings.

“I just want to know why,” Jerome Magwood said. “What was your motive? What were you thinking about? Was you on something that you needed to talk to someone about it before you went this far?”

Neighbors in the Greenpond area say the community there is very tight-knit, and Manigo was at one point a part of it.

“I don’t understand why, or how, what happened. Don’t understand mentally what happened to Ryan,” Green Pond resident and family member David Magwood Jr. said. “Ryan, I just don’t understand why, because why did it have to go to this? I always told you If you needed anything you could always come and talk to me. But this? This is way out of line.”

Another family member adds the incident was unexpected. That it “didn’t feel real.”

“We lost a lot yesterday,” Green Pond resident David Magwood said. “We didn’t expect anything like this to happen, we wasn’t prepared. We dearly miss them, we just wish we could’ve been there to try to stop that from happening.”

Hill said they were currently waiting for the identification of the four remaining victims pending autopsies.

Deputies responded to the fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered six people dead and one person in critical condition who was airlifted to a hospital.

Deputies announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Manigo on attempted murder charges in connection with the surviving victim.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said responding firefighters discovered a portion of the roof on the home had already collapsed.

Fire could be seen from the remaining roof and windows in the home, McRoy said.

“During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home,” McRoy said. “All six were deceased.”

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges for Manigo could come after the identification of the victims and autopsy results.

The sheriff’s office and SLED have not determined a motive at this time.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill updates the investigation after six people were found dead in a fire Sunday.

