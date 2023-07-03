SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl

Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a 26-year-old man in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, police say.

Police say they were dispatched to a home on Monitor Street on a report of a 14-year-old girl having been sexually assaulted.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit identified James as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested James Monday.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing. A booking photo was not yet available.

