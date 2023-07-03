SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police investigating Sunday night homicide

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the Sunday night death of a man as a homicide.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the Sunday night death of a man as a homicide.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the Sunday night death of a man as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Dorchester Road around 9 p.m. Sunday to assist EMS with a 35-year-old man who was found unresponsive on the ground.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said lifesaving measures were attempted by EMS and the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death as a homicide, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

