N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide investigation after a shooting Sunday night.

Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Dorchester Road around 9 p.m. Sunday to assist EMS with a man who was found unresponsive on the ground.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Malcolm Jones, 35, of Pennsylvania.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said lifesaving measures were attempted by EMS and Jones was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death as a homicide, Jacobs said.

