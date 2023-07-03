SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a man has been arrested after the remains of another man were found in a barrel floating in a lake Thursday.

Officials responded to Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County where they were called to a boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner said deputies found a barrel near the shore. When they opened it, they found the remains, which had reportedly been in the container for several days.

Investigators said they interviewed a person of interest. Officials then charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin. He was reported missing on June 15, according to officials.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate Sutphin’s death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a...
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid