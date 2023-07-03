RiverDogs shock Pelicans with late-inning comeback

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs turned a three-run deficit into a 6-5 come-from-behind victory by scoring four runs in the final two innings on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Cooper Kinney lined a 3-1 pitch from Yovanny Cabrera into right field with two outs in the ninth to complete the comeback. The win was the first of the season for the RiverDogs in a game that they trailed entering the ninth inning.

The ninth inning began with the RiverDogs (4-4, 31-43) down one. The frame opened with a perfectly placed infield single from Oneill Manzueta. After Mario Fernandez struck out looking, Simpson jumped on a first pitch fastball from Yovanny Cabrera and drove it into the right center gap to score Manzueta with the tying run. Simpson advanced to third on a wild pitch and Kinney drove him in with his clutch single to right.

Myrtle Beach (4-4, 43-30) took advantage of several RiverDogs miscues to build a 4-0 lead in the third inning. An infield hit by Pedro Ramirez began the frame and the runner advanced to second when the throw across the diamond from Ryan Spikes sailed into the Pelicans dugout for an error. David Avitia followed with a base hit and advanced to second on another throwing error, this time from center fielder Jhon Diaz. A wild pitch from Jake Christianson allowed the first run to score and Reivaj Garcia followed immediately with an RBI double. Andy Garriola added an RBI single with one out and the scoring was capped by Juan Mora’s sacrifice fly.

The RiverDogs were without a hit when the fourth inning began. With one out, Kinney lofted a line drive into shallow left field for the team’s first hit and was thrown out trying to advance to third on an ensuing base hit from Jhon Diaz. Odalys Peguero put the visitors on the scoreboard with a triple over the head of the center fielder Ismael Mena. Peguero scored a run of his own via a wild pitch from Jackson Ferris to make it 4-2.

The Pelicans answered back in the fifth inning to increase the lead. Garcia collected his second extra-base hit of the night by lining a triple to the right field corner with one out. Jefferson Rojas followed with a sacrifice fly and the lead was three for the home team.

Charleston pulled closer in the top of the eighth against Cabrera. Kinney began the inning by taking a walk and raced to third on Diaz’s line drive double. A wild pitch allowed Kinney to score and Peguero closed the gap to one run by driving in Diaz with a groundout.

Christianson did not factor in the decision after surrendering four runs in 3.2 innings. Jonny Cuevas earned the win with 4.1 quality innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on a pair of hits. He struck out four. Drew Sommers worked a scoreless ninth to register his fourth save.

The RiverDogs were led offensively by Diaz and Kinney, who each finished with two hits. Simpson extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has stolen a base in nine consecutive games. Myrtle Beach received two extra-base hits from Reivaj Garcia.

RHP Yoniel Curet (4-1, 2.82) will take the mound on Monday as the RiverDogs look to gain a series split. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP Luis Rujano (0-0, 3.10). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

