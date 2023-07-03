SLED identifies person shot in Dorchester Co. officer-involved shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents have identified a man shot by Dorchester County deputies during a response to a burglary call.

Ismael Clark, 32, was shot when deputies responded to a convenience store in Summerville on Saturday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Deputies responded to the store around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and located Clark inside, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Clark was shot during an interaction with the deputies and taken to the hospital, Wunderlich said. No deputies were injured.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said, on Sunday, that arriving deputies noticed a broken front window when they arrived.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation, Carson said.

