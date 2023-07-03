SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SLED identifies person shot in Dorchester Co. officer-involved shooting

State agents have identified a man shot by Dorchester County deputies during a response to a...
State agents have identified a man shot by Dorchester County deputies during a response to a burglary call.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents have identified a man shot by Dorchester County deputies during a response to a burglary call.

Ismael Clark, 32, was shot when deputies responded to a convenience store in Summerville on Saturday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Deputies responded to the store around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and located Clark inside, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Clark was shot during an interaction with the deputies and taken to the hospital, Wunderlich said. No deputies were injured.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said, on Sunday, that arriving deputies noticed a broken front window when they arrived.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation, Carson said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating the shooting of a...
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in wake of burglary in Dorchester Co.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester,...
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for Lowcountry counties for 2nd day in a row

Latest News

Chardale Murray said expanding the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, making the roadways...
Former SC Rep. Murray lays out priorities as new Hollywood mayor
People who work at animal shelters across the Lowcountry say they often see abused animals...
‘We need to solve the problem’: Animal shelters continue to see abuse cases
Angel Manuel Anchundia, 28, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, disorderly...
Man arrested after fight at downtown Charleston bar, kicking at officers
VIDEO: ‘We need to solve the problem’: Animal shelters see rise of abuse cases