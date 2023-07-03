SC Lottery
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack

South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell and nearly beaten to death.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.

This happened in 2018 with an inmate named Johnny Mack Kinder who was incarcerated at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County in the upstate.

The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.(SC Dept. of Corrections)

According to a lawsuit filed, Kinder says he had received threats from one or more inmates whom he believed to be gang members. Court documents state Kinder informed officers and staff of the threats and requested that action be taken to protect him and ensure his safety. The suit states his requests were ignored or rejected and he was not moved, placed in protective custody or otherwise protected.

On December 1, 2018, Kinder remained in his cell while nearly all other inmates attended a Christmas dinner prepared by a church group and no officers remained on duty in the dorm. During that time, Kinder reportedly was attacked by one or more inmates who nearly beat him to death. The lawsuit states Kinder suffered severe, permanent, disabling and lifelong injuries -- including a traumatic brain injury and stroke.

Kinder was suing the Department of Corrections and multiple people for negligence, gross negligence, negligent hiring, negligent training and more. Kinder was awarded $485,823.51 by the state.

He remains incarcerated on a burglary charge among others. His projected release date is next year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

