‘We need to solve the problem’: Animal shelters continue to see abuse cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are treating starved, abandoned and sometimes even shot animals regularly and they say it’s an ongoing problem.

One of those animals is a pit bull-mix puppy, named Van, who was abandoned on a North Charleston street last week. The Charleston Animal Society is currently treating Van and says both of the dog’s ears had been severely cut, and one had to be completely removed.

“This dog would have been screaming,” Aldwin Roman, vice president of operations and strategy at Charleston Animal Society, said. “Would have been thrashing... This would have been a bloody, horrific scene.”

The Charleston Animal Society says they see cases like Van weekly, if not daily.

“I don’t know if it’s gone up, but I will say there has been no decrease in the amount of horrific, intentional abuse cases in our community,” Roman said.

Roman says the average animal that comes into the shelter costs over $500 to treat. In Van’s case, it will cost thousands.

Going beyond county lines, Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown says they have seen a significant increase in abuse cases in the last year and it’s a hefty price to pay.

“We have just had the need to spend more on our medications, on our treatments, on specialist care,” Executive Director at Saint Frances Animal Center Suzanne Roman said. “Our medical budget at the end of this year is really going exhausted.”

Saint Frances Animal Center is an animal shelter that takes in animals that are brought in by animal control. The center also has a clinic that provides services for local pets and animals in the shelter. They say the summertime is peak puppy and kitten season. On top of a higher intake, they say they’re seeing at least 3-4 of these animals coming in a week that have suffered from some sort of abuse.

This could mean they’re left starved, shot, abandoned or with broken bones and skin issues. It is also often that when some people leave for summer vacation, they’re leaving their animals behind without appropriate care or in abusive situations.

“We need to solve the problem as a community,” Roman said. “You know, if people help by doing the right thing of spaying and neutering their animals, perhaps stepping up to foster, volunteer, we can work together as a team to make things better for animal welfare in the county across the board.”

Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information on Van’s case, but it doesn’t stop there. Both they and Saint Frances say they want those responsible for any of these kinds of cases to be held accountable.

“Law enforcement has to pursue these cases, has to treat them seriously,” Aldwin Roman said. “Someone that would do this to a dog would probably do this to a child or another person. This isn’t just about the animals. It’s about our community and the safety of our community.”

North Charleston police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says he’s checking to see if there is an open investigation in Van’s case.

In another case, officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department were notified of several animals that were left in the back of a trailer along North Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Police said the trailer had a flat tire and was abandoned.

Officers worked to move several of the animals to air-conditioned vehicles because they were affected by the heat.

A rabbit was dead, but officials aren’t sure how the rabbit died, Capt. Lee Mixon said.

Charleston Animal Society says if you know or suspect an animal is being abused, contact local law enforcement.

To contact shelters or report abuse, use the resources below:

Charleston Animal Society

Saint Frances Animal Center

North Charleston Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch: 843-743-7200

Moncks Corner Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch: 843-719-7917

For all emergencies, dial 911.

