‘We need to solve the problem’: Animal shelters see rise of abuse cases

Dog suffering from an untreated skin disease and a cat with an untreated eye infection. Saint...
Dog suffering from an untreated skin disease and a cat with an untreated eye infection. Saint Frances Animal Center says they see cases like this on a weekly basis.(Saint Frances Animal Center)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who work at animal shelters across the Lowcountry say they have seen an uptick of abused animals being brought into their facilities this year.

Officials with the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown have recently treated emaciated, abused and sometimes even shot animals.

Saint Frances Animal Center is an animal shelter that houses for animal control with a clinic that services sheltered animals and local pets. They say the summertime is peak puppy and kitten season. On top of a greater intake, executive director Suzanne Roman says they’re seeing at least 3-4 of these animals coming in a week that have suffered from some sort of abuse.

This could mean they’re left starved, shot, abandoned or with broken bones and skin issues. It is also often that when some people leave for summer vacation, they’re leaving their animals behind without appropriate care or in abusive situations.

Their medical conditions also lead to longer length of stays and higher medical costs. Roman says their medical budget will be exhausted by the end of this year. They’re even having to fundraise for special cases that cost thousands of dollars.

“We need to solve the problem as a community,” Roman said. “You know, if people help by doing the right thing of spaying and neutering their animals, perhaps stepping up to foster, volunteer, we can work together as a team to make things better for animal welfare in the county across the board.”

Saint Frances works with its rescue partners, local adopters and foster homes to bring animals, both victims of abuse and not, to a loving family.

Georgetown County isn’t the only place that’s experiencing this.

Just in the last week, both Charleston and Berkeley Counties have reported animal abuse cases.

The Charleston Animal Society is currently treating a pit bull-mix puppy who was abandoned on a North Charleston street last week. The shelter said both of the dog’s ears had been severely cut, and one had to be completely removed.

Officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department were notified of several animals that were left in the back of a trailer along North Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Police said the trailer had a flat tire and was abandoned.

Officers worked to move several of the animals to air-conditioned vehicles because they were affected by the heat.

A rabbit was dead, but officials aren’t sure how the rabbit died, Capt. Lee Mixon said.

