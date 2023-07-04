SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

Four people died while crossing the Rio Grande in a 48-hour period, authorities said.
Four people died while crossing the Rio Grande in a 48-hour period, authorities said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were unresponsive, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday.

Officials immediately began chest compressions on the woman and baby, and both were taken to the hospital, Olivarez said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The two survivors were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez said.

On Sunday, the body of a man was recovered from the river, and on Monday, the body of a woman was found, Olivarez said.

The identities of the dead weren’t known because none had identifying documents on them, he said.

The bodies were found in the same region where nine migrants died while attempting to cross the river in September.

During Texas’ regular legislative session, which ended in May, lawmakers allocated over $5 billion for border security. Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new initiative — floating marine barriers that will be deployed at “hotspots along the Rio Grande River.”

According to a June announcement from Abbott’s office, the first 1,000 feet of the water-based border security device will be deployed near Eagle Pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge

Latest News

North Charleston's Riverfront Park canceled its Fourth of July Festival Tuesday amid severe...
Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter
VIDEO: Memorial workout at State House honors SC soldier killed in Afghanistan
The Charleston Animal Society is caring for eight puppies found Monday in the heat.
Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns