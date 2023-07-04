SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns

The Charleston Animal Society said fisherman found eight puppies suffering in the heat behind a North Charleston store Monday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is taking care of eight puppies found Monday in a plastic container behind a North Charleston store.

A pair of fishermen found the puppies huddled in a plastic tub behind the Rivers Avenue Best Buy store. The tub was sitting in the sun and the puppies had burned paws and stomachs, a post on Facebook states.

Shelter officials said the puppies were suffering from heat stress, were lethargic, panting and had elevated body temperatures. They also had burns on their feet and stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)

The shelter said the puppies suffered from heat stress, were lethargic, panting and their body temperatures were 105 degrees, four degrees above normal.

“All of their paws were swollen and burned,” the post states.

The shelter’s team of veterinarians gave the puppies intravenous fluids and cooling baths, then gave them vaccinations and dewormers.

The shelter cares for emergency animal cases using funds from its Toby’s Medical Fund program.

Charleston Animal Society veterinarians treated the puppies and gave them cooling baths to help them recover from the heat stress.(Charleston Animal Society)

