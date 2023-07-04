Crews shut off source of Isle of Palms gas leak

THE ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Fire Department says the source of a reported gas leak has been secured.

Firefighters responded at around 5 p.m. to the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard to investigate the report of a leak.

“Several businesses are being evacuated out of caution while fire crews address the issue,” the city said in a Twitter post.

An updated post at 5:24 p.m. stated the scene was clear and the gas had been turned off.

Visitors were asked to avoid the area of Ocean Boulevard from J.C. Long to Pavillion Drive, which was closed to vehicle traffic while the fire department responded.

