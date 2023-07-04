SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Berkeley Counties under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties until 6 p.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning late Tuesday night for Charleston and Berkeley Counties as severe weather moves through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties will be in effect until 6 p.m.

At 5:29 p.m., radar detected a severe storm over Goose Creek. That storm was capable of 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations in the warning area include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, the Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson and Daniel Island, as well as I-26 between mile markers 204 and 209.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for portions of Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 5:45 p.m. That warning was prompted at 4:47 p.m., when radar detected a severe thunderstorm over Green Pond moving northeast at 5 mph.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said minor hail damage to vehicles is possible along with possible wind damage to trees and power lines.

Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. If this is not possible, avoid open outdoor spaces and remain low. Stay away from tall objects such as trees and utility poles.

