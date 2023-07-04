SC Lottery
Home destroyed, animals rescued in Beaufort Co. fire

Firefighters were able to rescue several animals from a fire at a Beaufort County home Monday...
Firefighters were able to rescue several animals from a fire at a Beaufort County home Monday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters were able to rescue several animals from a fire at a Beaufort County home Monday night.

The Burton Fire District responded to the 3600 block of Trask Parkway just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Beaufort County dispatchers received several calls with reports of both animals and people screaming inside the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to rescue several animals but some still died in the fire, firefighters said. No human remains were discovered.

Fighters said the reports of people screaming in the home were actually a pig in a nearby pen that was uninjured.

Another search of the home will be conducted during daylight hours, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

A faulty fire hydrant required firefighters to use a hydrant across Trask Parkway and close the road while crews worked to extinguish the remaining embers.

