Lowcountry beach cities step up alcohol-related enforcement for holiday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - As thousands of people headed for the beaches to celebrate Independence Day, the police departments there stepped up enforcement on alcohol and drinking and driving.

Folly Beach Public Safety Director Chief Andrew Gilreath said Tuesday they have called in every person on their payroll to work for Independence Day. He said those extra officers are monitoring for people who may have had too much to drink and to help everyone celebrate.

He said during a normal weekend, Folly Beach will have around six officers, but they have over two dozen patrolling the beach on Tuesday.

Gilreath said they haven’t seen a noticeable trend regarding driving under the influence charges in the city.

He said they are working with the local bars to help prevent people from drinking and driving.

“Generally speaking, our city is centered around a entertainment district, similar to King Street in downtown,” Gilreath said. “Anytime you have roads that intersect with areas that are entertainment districts, you’re going to have people who make a stupid decision to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.”

Over on the Isle of Palms, police said they have noticed a steady increase in the number of DUI charges in the past few years but aren’t sure exactly why.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett said they’re stepping up training for officers, putting more officers on patrol and focusing on golf-cart related enforcement to combat that trend.

“They start drinking, and they assume,” Cornett said. “We’ve had people tell us they got a golf cart because they didn’t want to drive a vehicle under the influence. Sometimes, it’s just an education, letting them know that, ‘Hey, this is a vehicle, and you can get a driving under the influence charge operating a golf cart.’”

Cornett said there’s no warning for DUI charges, meaning once someone is caught, they will be arrested and taken to jail.

No matter what beach you go to, police want to remind everyone that drinking on the sand isn’t allowed. People can be fined should they be caught drinking on the beach.

