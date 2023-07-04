Lowcountry fireworks shows follow plans to protect spectators

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fourth of July brings hundreds of people together to celebrate under the stars for fireworks shows across the Lowcountry and two communities’ shows have action plans to keep families safe.

One of those is Isle of Palms, which is home to about 4,000 to 5,000 residents and this week, that population could have quadrupled, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says. The Isle of Palms Fire Department is partnering with Charleston County Rescue and Charleston County EMS to handle their busiest day of the year.

“It’s a little hotter than normal,” Oliverius said. “So, we’re really being diligent about trying to have our people hydrated, take water breaks and rotate staff as needed.”

Much of this crowd is expected to attend Tuesday night’s firework show on the beach. He says it’s important to stick with who you came with and to develop your own plan on how to travel around. In addition, their staff has an incident action plan every year to handle these crowds and they also conduct an after-action report to go over what needs to be fixed.

“We’re prepared,” Oliverius said. “And we talk about different scenarios, and we run through those scenarios in training and in our incident action plan to make sure we’re delivering the best customer service possible and then everybody can stay safe.”

Another popular fireworks show is at Patriot’s Point in Mount Pleasant, whose organizers are expecting over 15,000 people to attend.

Patriots Point Chief of Staff Chris Hauff says Mount Pleasant Police will be on the USS Yorktown and helping people get in and out of the parking lots and around the site. They also have a command post at Patriots Point and at the police department.

He calls this day their “Super Bowl” because of how much preparation they have to put into today to pull it off.

“It’s a coordinated effort and all the safety regulations to make sure we’re doing things appropriately,” Hauff said. “It’s a well-oiled machine. So, we kick it up. So, for the last week, week and a half, we’re going everything we can to make sure we’re putting on a wonderful Fourth of July for the community.”

Hauff says their fireworks alone cost $40,000 to $50,000.

“The town really supports us through the fireworks,” Hauff said. “You know, between the Yorktown Foundation and the town, they cover the fireworks and then we cover everything else.”

Patriots Point covered for live bands and food trucks that will be at their July 4 celebration. Their staff says to watch the firework show, you can sit on the land side for free. They also sold out 750 tickets to watch the show from the deck of the USS Yorktown. Those tickets sold for $25 each as in previous years, even after they debated raising the price because of inflation.

“We thought long and hard about what to put the price point and wanted to encourage families,” Hauff said. “You know, a lot of things are expensive these days. So, we wanted to be able to give families a chance to go up there and enjoy the fireworks.”

The Isle of Palms fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on the beach and high tide will follow at 9:30 p.m. Oliverius suggests getting off the beach before then.

Patriots Point’s fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. Landside is free admission and all USS Yorktown deck tickets are sold out. Parking will cost $20.

Both Isle of Palms and Patriots Point staffers say that if assistance is needed at any point spectators should reach out to a staff member or dial 911.

