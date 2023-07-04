A Lowcountry Fourth of July tradition returns

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A long-standing Lowcountry tradition is back this Fourth of July.

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will have its annual fireworks show Tuesday night to dazzle and delight.

The Patriots Point fireworks show is so popular that tickets are sold out for the event on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown. However, you can still enjoy the amazing celebration landside with live music, food trucks, and a great view of that famous fireworks show over Charleston Harbor.

Officials at Patriots Point are calling it the destination for patriotism this Fourth of July and they say they’re excited to continue the tradition with people from all over the world and local families.

The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. when the museum opens. You can enjoy the museum until 5 p.m.

You can start enjoying the food trucks at 1:30 p.m. and the music starts landside beginning at 6 p.m.

As for those famous fireworks, they start at full sunset which is typically around 9:20 p.m.

If you were lucky enough to snag one of the flight deck tickets, you can head on board around 8 p.m.

Parking for everyone headed to Patriots Point Tuesday is $20 per vehicle. Officials encourage you to get there early.

