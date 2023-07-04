SC Lottery
Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers takes first set, falls in Wimbledon first round to defending champ

Shelby Rogers of the US prepares to serve to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the first round...
Shelby Rogers of the US prepares to serve to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(Alberto Pezzali | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON (WCSC) - Charleston’s Shelby Rogers got off to a hot start in the 1st round at Wimbledon on Tuesday taking the first set over 3rd seeded and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Rogers, playing in front of one of her tennis heroes, Roger Federer not to mention the Princess of Wales, would take the first set 6-4 over Rybankina.

But Rybakina would storm back taking the final two sets to earn a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Rogers, playing in her 7th main draw at the All England Club, was eliminated in the 1st round for the 5th time. She’s twice made the 3rd round in 2017 and 2021.

The other Lowcountry native playing in the tournament, Emma Navarro, was one game away from losing in the first round before the match was suspended due to rain. Navarro trails Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed, 6-4, 5-2.

