Man charged with vandalizing Berkley Co. building

A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he vandalized a county government building last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he vandalized a county government building last week.

Lawrence Ziquay Pringle Jr., 20, of Moncks Corner, is charged with malicious injury to real property.

Officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department were dispatched to the Berkeley County Public Defender’s Office around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a vandalism, Capt. Lee Mixon said.

Police say an employee of the office was able to follow the suspect and provide updates to dispatch. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested Pringle, Mixon said.

Pringle was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

