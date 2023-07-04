Military planes soar over South Carolina coast to honor service members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three vintage planes, four F-16s and a C-17 made their way along South Carolina’s coast as part of a 14-year Fourth of July tradition Tuesday.

The annual Salute from the Shore featured the vintage planes flying from Murrells Inlet to Folly Beach, and the F-16s and C-17 flying from Joint Base Charleston and Shaw Air Force Base along the coast, ending their journey in Beaufort.

Spectators watched the skies as the planes soared over Charleston Harbor to honor those in the U.S. Armed Services.

John Robinson, the commander of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, says when people see the planes, he hopes they know and feel that the United States is the greatest country in the world.

“I heard someone say recently that every time that cargo door opens, someone’s life is going to change,” Robinson says. “Sometimes that can be in a combat way, many times, it’s in a humanitarian way, but always in a way of hope for people who see that flag.”

Salute from the Shore organizers say all of the older planes are flown by volunteer pilots. Destinations along the salute flight Included Folly Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Isle of Palms and Charleston Harbor.

