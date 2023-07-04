RiverDogs run rampant in 6-0 shutout win over Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs stole a season-high seven bases as they closed a road series with a 6-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. Chandler Simpson and Ryan Spikes each finished the night with three steals. The shutout win was the team’s fifth of the season.

Starting pitcher Yoniel Curet was tremendous again in his second start of the series. He departed with a man on second base after 4.1 scoreless innings. Myrtle Beach managed just one hit and two walks against him. He finished with six strikeouts. Reliever Matt Wyatt stranded the runner at third to escape the inning without damage. Curet has tossed 20.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

Wyatt followed with 2.2 perfect frames to earn the win. He induced five groundballs and recorded two strikeouts. Alex Cook worked the eighth and ninth innings and faced the minimum to close out the game. Myrtle Beach (4-5, 43-32) finished the night with two hits, both singles.

The RiverDogs (5-4, 32-43) jumped in front in the top of the third inning. Julio Meza reached on an infield single with one out to begin the rally. Simpson followed by working a four-pitch walk and the pair each advanced into scoring position with a wild pitch from Pelicans starter Luis Rujano. Spikes cashed in on the opportunity, yanking a 3-1 pitch inside of the third base bag and down the left field line for a two-run double.

After several fruitless frames, Charleston gained some breathing room in the eighth against a pair of relievers. First, Spikes worked a leadoff walk against Erian Rodriguez, eventually stealing both second and third base. Left-hander Scott Kobos entered the game and allowed a single to Jhon Diaz that deflected off the base umpire and forced Spikes to remain at third. Odalys Peguero took advantage with a two-run double that pushed the lead to 4-0.

In the ninth, designated hitter Julio Meza opened the frame with a solo blast to left field, his second home run of the season. Simpson followed with a base hit and promptly stole second and third base, allowing him to score on Cooper Kinney’s sacrifice fly.

The RiverDogs closed the game with eight hits, two each from Simpson and Meza. Simpson now owns a 12-game hitting streak and has stolen at least one base in 10 consecutive games.

