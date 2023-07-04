Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Riverfront Park blamed “extreme weather” Tuesday for the cancellation of its Fourth of July Festival.

The festival was originally scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and was set to food trucks and live music from the North Charleston POPS and DJ Natty Heavy.

Hello everyone. We are currently in shelter in place until the storm passes…. However, fireworks are still going to happen at 9! Hope to see everyone then! Posted by Riverfront Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

“As of right now, we are still planning for firework display only at 9 p.m.,” the post on the park’s Facebook page stated shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, the park said they were in “shelter in place” because of powerful storms in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Charleston and Berkeley County was issued at around 5:30 p.m., but expired at 6 p.m. Less severe storms, however, have been seen across the area since that warning expired.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.