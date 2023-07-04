SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State pays out 6-figures for patient ‘slip and fall’ at Georgetown hospital

The state of South Carolina paid out a woman who claimed her trip to a hospital in Georgetown left her worse off than when she arrived.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina paid out a woman who claimed her trip to a hospital in Georgetown left her worse off than when she arrived.

In February 2019, Robin Reiske was admitted to the Waccamaw Community Hospital after complaining of chest pain and discomfort but ended up requiring surgery for her leg.

She alleged in a 2021 lawsuit, that was because of the hospital’s “gross negligence” during her stay. Court documents state that her injuries were a direct result of the hospital “deviating from the generally accepted standard of care”.

At the hospital, Reiske underwent a physical showing significant weakness in the body and received a heart score of four. She also had an extensive medical history, including a stroke and seizure disorder.

While being transferred from a bedside commode to her wheelchair, she fell, according to the suit.

The filing alleged that “despite being a fall risk” there was nothing in place to help Reiske, such as a gait belt, lift aids or standby assistance at the time.

The fall left her with leg fractures that required surgery and rehabilitation causing pain and suffering in addition to more medical bills.

The State Insurance Reserve Fund reports Reiske has been paid $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge

Latest News

The Charleston Animal Society is caring for eight puppies found Monday in the heat.
Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns
North Charleston's Riverfront Park canceled its Fourth of July Festival Tuesday amid severe...
Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks
VIDEO: 'Slip and fall' in hospital leads to state payout in Georgetown