SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in heat ‘well over’ 100 degrees

The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was...
The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was “well over” 100 degrees on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A woman died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, and her death is believed to be heat-related.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a U.S. Park Ranger was notified about a hiker in distress in the remote Tuweep area of the park. According to the report, a 57-year-old woman was attempting an eight-mile hike when she fell unconscious. The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was “well over” 100 degrees on Sunday.

A ranger found the hiker hours later at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released. The investigation into her death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Grand Canyon officials said temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade during the summer months and stress caution when planning hiking or other outdoor activities. 

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will have its annual fireworks show Tuesday night to...
A Lowcountry Fourth of July tradition returns
VIDEO: A Lowcountry Fourth of July tradition returns