1 killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 52

The Moncks Corner Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on...
The Moncks Corner Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on Tuesday night.(WSAW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday night.

They say officers responded to the crash just before 6:15 p.m. after a driver traveling southbound on Highway 52 near Gaillard Road had overcorrected when they collided with another vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over several times, before it rested on the far side of the northbound lanes, police chief Stephen G. Young says.

While no one else was injured, the driver was taken to Trident Medical Hospital where they later died, Young says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169.

